🔥Barack Obama pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after NBA legend dies in helicopter crash🔥

Former US president Barack Obama has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after the NBA legend and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were two of the five passengers who died on board the helicopter which crashed outside the city of Calabasas, which is situated to the west of Los Angeles, at around 10am on Sunday morning.

The former LA Lakers star was said to be travelling to basketball practice at his Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, a city to the west of Calabasas.

Bryant had visited Obama at the White House with his LA Lakers teammates in January 2010 after the team became NBA champions.

‘Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,’ Obama posted on Twitter.

‘To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents.

‘Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.’

Bryant is widely regarded as one of the most successful basketball players of all time having won five NBA championships during his 20-year career with LA Lakers, appeared in 18 All-Star games and scoring 33,643 points before retiring in 2016.

He was also named NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008 and the MVP in two NBA Finals.

Bryant also won two gold medals for the USA at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.





