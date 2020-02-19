🔥Barack and Michelle Obama net worth 2020: How much is the former US President worth along with his wife?🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Since leaving the White House, President Obama and his family have been working and playing hard, from their multiple philanthropic projects to their fabulous luxury tour of Europe (which included a stop-off at the Clooney family’s fabulous Lake Como Villa).

Just before the new year, they purchased yet another luxurious home, this time in Martha’s Vineyard and worth nearly $12m.

The couple, who have signed a lucrative deal with Netflix to produce TV shows and films, helped create the documentary American Factory. The project, which centred on a Chinese factory opening up in Ohio, ended up winning Best Documentary at the Oscars – proving that their move away from politics is paying off.

Michelle will also bring in more money with the release of a companion journal to her bestseller, Becoming. The journal, which was officially released in November 2019, is called Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice and is intended to help readers reflect on their personal dreams and goals. At the start of 2020, Michelle also announced the launch of an IGTV series that will follow four first-year college students in an effort to help young people navigate their own path.

(Getty)

From Netflix deals to luxurious homes, here’s how the Obama portfolio stacks up – and how they spend their money.

What is Barack Obama’s net worth?

Obama’s net worth is $40 million according to a 2018 estimate. According to Forbes, the Obamas earned $20.5 million between 2005 and 2016. A large chunk of this came from two highly lucrative book deals inked by Barack for Audacity of Hope and Dreams of My Father.

The Obama family (Getty Images)

Where does Obama’s money come from?

Obama’s money comes from his time as president, his Netflix deal, book deals, his speaking gigs, and his annual pension. In the past, he also earned money as an Illinois state senator and from teaching at the University of Chicago Law School.

He earned $400,000 a year as president, and is said to be earning $205,700 a year from his annual pension due to the 1958 Former Presidents Act.

Most recently, he inked a lucrative Netflix deal for an undisclosed sum that is likely to be worth millions. The deal is to produce both series and movies for the service for multiple years. The New York Times reported that similar deals have been signed for tens of millions of dollars.

The Obama family with Bo (Getty Images)

According to Variety, it’s unknown exactly how much the Netflix deal is worth, but the joint book deal Barack and Michelle signed with Penguin Random House paid them $65 million for their memoirs.

Barack previously inked a $1.9 million advance in January of 2005 for his memoir The Audacity of Hope, which doesn’t include royalties (Forbes claim he made $8.8 million in total from the book). He also earned an $847,000 advance for his book Dreams From My Father, which subsequently made a reported $6.8 million in total.

He’s also estimated to make up to $400k for speaking arrangements – the same as his presidential salary.

According to CNBC, Obama reportedly earned $800,000 for two speeches and a minimum of $1.2 million for three talks on Wall Street.

President Obama with Queen Elizabeth (PA)

How much do US Presidents make while in office?

According to the Legal Information Institute, presidents make $400,000 per year and are paid monthly.

But that’s not all. Presidents get an allowance of $50k a year to help them with official duties, a little like the British Royal Family. If for some reason the President doesn’t need his allowance, the money goes right back to the Treasury. The President is also given a $100k nontaxable travel account, $19k for entertainment and $100k to redecorate the White House – but Obama famously decorated the White House on his own dime.

Malia and Sasha Obama on vacation (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

What does Barack Obama spend his money on?

Like any good dad, a chunk of his income is spent on his two daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama. Sasha recently graduated from Sidwell Friends School, an exclusive Washington, D.C. high school that Joe Biden’s granddaughter attended alongside her.

Sasha enrolled at the public state school University of Michigan in the fall of 2019, which for out of state students costs around $50,000 a year. Her older sister, Malia Obama, is a junior at Harvard. Tuition is also about $50,000 a year.

George Clooney and Barack Obama (SplashNews.com)

The family also loves a nice vacation. One summer trip was to the south of France to celebrate Sasha’s graduation, where they rented a $62,000 a week home in Provence. While in Europe, they made a stop in Italy at Lake Como to visit with fellow power couple George and Amal Clooney, getting snapped on a boat ride together.

Past trips include kitesurfing in the Caribbean with Richard Branson and regularly summering in Martha’s Vineyard.

In 2016, after leaving the White House, Barack and Michelle snapped up an $8.1 million home in the exclusive Kalorama neighborhood in Washington. In November 2016 it was also reported that the family bought a house in Rancho Mirage, California, where Barack has been spotted on the golf course.

TMZ recently reported that Michelle Obama was renting a $23 million pad in the Hollywood Hills. People also reported that the Obamas purchased an estate on Martha’s Vineyard for $11.75 million, just before the holidays in 2019.

They also give their money away to deserving charities. The philanthropic couple donated $64,066 to more than 30 charities in 2015, according to Barack’s tax returns. And when he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 and received a $1.4 million award, he donated it to charities.

Michelle Obama (PA Wire/PA Images)

What is Michelle Obama’s net worth?

Michelle’s net worth is also said to be $40 million, although it’s set to increase with her speaking engagements and that epic Netflix deal.

In the past, she earned money from her job at the University of Chicago Hospitals. Now, she’s earning money from her book deals and tours, where fans have Beyonce-fan-levels of enthusiasm. According to The New York Post, she makes $225,000 for each speaking appearance and during her Barclay’s stop in Brooklyn last December, tickets sold for between $300 and $4,000.

There’s even merch, including inspiration T-shirts, baby onesies, and “Find Your Flame” candles.

One personal favorite is the denim jacket-ready enamel pin collection, which includes Bo, the Obama family dog.