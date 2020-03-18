🔥Bar worker claims £150,000 for finger caught in fridge door🔥

A pub worker who says she broke her finger when a fridge door was slammed on her hand is suing for £150,000 in compensation.

Ana Catarina Figueira, 31, claims a chef at the Old Fields pub in Southfields, south London, is to blame for her injury, as she went to fetch hamburgers from the walk-in fridge. She says he shut the large metal door on her hand, leaving her “screaming and crying” with pain, Central London county court heard.

Pub owner Greene King said Miss Figueira caught her own hand in the door and was being “fundamentally dishonest” to the court. Miss Figueira, from Croydon, claims she struggled to recover after the accident, and has been left with a “disability” that affects her ability to work.

Her barrister, James Patience, said Miss Figueira was working in the kitchen on January 9, 2016, when the chef emerged from the fridge with ingredients to make sauce.

Old Fields pub in Southfields

“The door to the fridge was open and she had to get some hamburgers,” he said. “She went to enter the fridge and, as she was doing so, the chef was leaving. She will state that he kicked, elbowed or somehow shut the door as she was entering. She attempted to grab the closing door with her right hand and, in doing so, she sustained injury, in that her hand was caught between the door frame and the door.”

He said Greene King had to provide “compelling” evidence that she was lying but it had only produced the account of the chef himself.

Miss Figueira, giving evidence through a Portuguese interpreter, told Judge Simon Freeland she was left in severe pain. “The pain was very sharp. I was screaming and ­crying,” she said.

Greene King says the chef was nowhere near the walk-in fridge when Miss Figueira was hurt, but he was the one who rushed to her rescue after she had caught her hand in the door.

Miss Figueira had surgery at St George’s Hospital in Tooting for a fracture to the ring finger on her right hand and tendon damage. Tendons were taken from her ankle and transplanted into her finger. The hearing continues.