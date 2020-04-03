Banning BYO bags, limiting shoppers, and rising tensions: how St. Louis area grocers are dealing with the coronavirus

1 of 3

Customers social distance as they wait in line to enter Trader Joe’s in Brentwood to do some grocery shopping on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The line extended for several hundred yards around the building as people maintained their spacing. Trader Joe’s is limiting the number of people in the store at any one time to help protect employees and customers from spreading the coronavirus. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

A woman waits to enter Trader Joe’s in Brentwood to do some grocery shopping on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Trader Joe’s is limiting the number of people in the store at any one time to help protect employees and customers from spreading the coronavirus. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

Helene Meisler, of Richmond Heights, puts her groceries into her SUV outside Trader Joe’s on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Trader Joe’s is limiting the number of people in the store at any one time to help protect employees and customers from spreading the coronavirus. “I was in China for SARS, this is much worse than that was” said Meisler who wore a protective mask and gloves to do her shopping at Trader Joe’s. Meisler lived in China in the early 2000s. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

SHREWSBURY — Rich Reese was checking out at Schnucks last week when a man behind him got too close.Reese, 55, asked the man to please give him 6 feet. The man stood his ground. The cashier then asked the man to step back, Reese recounted.“No,” said the man. “We’re all gonna get it. It’s God’s will.”Reese took his groceries to a different line, incredulous.The most crowded place these days is the grocery, where often it’s difficult — if not impossible — to stay far from other shoppers, amid coronavirus fears. And it leaves grocers in a tough spot, navigating how to keep people away from each other when stores are bustling with customers stocking up to hunker down.Grocers have put together a list of tactics, some deployed more uniformly, others unique.Take the Schnucks where Reese was shopping last week, plus the two other nearby grocers on Watson Road: Plexiglass barriers were mounted at checkout counters in Dierbergs and Schnucks. But Dierbergs was barring shoppers from bringing reusable bags into the store, while Schnucks and Aldi, in Kenrick Plaza, allowed them.All had signs encouraging shoppers to stay 6 feet from each other. A few miles away, the Whole Foods in the Central West End highlighted the 6-foot guidance with tape on the floor, showing customers where to stand in the checkout lines.At the Trader Joe’s in Brentwood, a sign said all groceries were being packed in the store’s paper bags, but “if you brought your own bags, you are free to bag your own groceries.” There, customers lined up outside — leaving plenty of space between them — because Trader Joe’s is limiting how many shoppers it allows inside at once.Neither Schnucks nor Dierbergs, the biggest local grocers, have plans to limit the number of shoppers allowed inside, both said.Schnucks is aiming to keep one checkout lane unused between each register when possible, the company said. The store is making announcements every 30 minutes to remind employees and customers to practice social distancing. It’s adding floor decals and more signs with the message. And next week, employees will wear shirts carrying that message.The store has removed hand-held baskets and plans to expand plexiglass barriers farther down checkout lanes.Dierbergs asks that just one person per household do the shopping, and that customers and employees use hand- sanitizing stations placed at store entrances as they leave and enter. At some stores, two carts are displayed together to help visualize what a 6-foot distance looks like. The grocer has also suspended the use of coin machines and coffee grinders, and is not accepting plastic bags for recycling.Last weekend, Dierbergs provided bandanas and protective eyewear to workers as an an optional protective measure. Schnucks said its workers are not required to wear gloves or masks, but can if they choose.Lawrence Sondag, 74, finished a shopping trip at Dierbergs one recent morning.“These people working in the stores — seems like they’re more in danger than anybody,” he said.He said grocery shopping makes him nervous. On Tuesday, he went to Schnucks at 6 a.m. and to Dierbergs at 8 a.m. so he could shop during the hour reserved for seniors and others more vulnerable to being seriously sickened by the coronavirus.Sondag, of Affton, was stocking up in hopes he and his family would not need to leave the house for two weeks.He didn’t like meeting other shoppers in the aisles and wondered if stores would consider making one-way aisles, with arrows on the floor to show direction.At the nearby Aldi, Lorraine Werkmann, 65, and Sally Brown 69, both of St. Louis, did their shopping wearing masks.“Coming early really helps,” Brown said as she loaded her groceries into the car.Both said employees were busy enough trying to keep the shelves stocked, let alone to tell shoppers to stay away from each other.“They posted signs. What else can they do?” Werkmann said. “They’re not the police.”

The spread of the virus in Missouri this past week stands out, even compared to neighbors. In Illinois, where the state is under lockdown, the number of confirmed cases grew by 237% in the same period.

