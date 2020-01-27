🔥Banned Belfast driver pretended to be his twin🔥







James Glennon tried to keep driving after ban by getting licence in name of twin

A banned driver tried to keep on driving by getting a licence in the name of his identical twin brother, a judge has been told.

But James Glennon’s “harebrained scheme” had a key flaw – his brother had never passed his driving test.

Glennon (52) appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court last week over his farcical bid to stay on the road after being banned.

Police stopped a Seat Leon being driven by the accused on Boomers Way in the city last September.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court Glennon, from the Hornbeam Road in Dunmurry, produced a driving licence but while it had his image and date of birth on it, it was in the name of his brother Eugene.

The lawyer added that as Eugene is Glennon’s “identical twin brother” he clearly would share the same birthday and facial features.

His crimes were uncovered when officers spoke to Eugene Glennon and he confirmed that not only had he no driving licence, “he had never sat a driving test.”