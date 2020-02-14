🔥Banksy confirms Bristol mural is his work…just in time for Valentine's Day🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Banksy has confirmed a street art display which emerged in Bristol on Thursday morning is his latest work.

The enigmatic artist posted two images of the Marsh Street mural to his Instagram account at the strike of midnight on Friday, emphasising the piece’s Valentine’s Day theme.

The artwork depicts a young girl firing roses from a slingshot which then erupt into a playful explosion of red flowers.

Residents in the Barton Hill area of the city awoke on Thursday to find the striking piece, which was instantly linked to the Bristol-based artist and prankster.

It appeared on a rented home owned by Edwin Simons, who celebrated his 67th birthday that same day.

His daughter, Kelly Woodruff, 37, found out about it after being tagged in a Facebook post.

“We’ve been down here all day and it’s just been a complete buzz of excitement,” she said prior to this morning’s revelation.

“There’s so many people coming and enjoying it, taking pictures, it’s fantastic.

“There’s been a lot of debate if it is a Banksy or not. Most people I’ve spoken to think it 100% is, and they’re naming it the Valentine’s Banksy. It’s incredible and beautiful.”

The family are looking to cover up the artwork with glass to preserve it.

“My slight worry is, we’ve got this Storm Dennis coming on the weekend, so I really want to try and protect the roses,” she added.

News of the Banksy first emerged on Twitter, with Bristol Somali Community Association writing: “Today in Barton Hill, we woke up with this remarkable mural art painted on one of the houses of the area.

“We hope it’s Banksy’s work. Come and have a look yourself. Whoever painted, it’s worth admiring their creativity. Thank you.”

One local resident, James Bullock, saw scaffolding on the wall at about 6.20am on Thursday.

He walked past it later with his girlfriend and was stunned to see the artwork had appeared.

Banksy expert John Brandler told the Standard on Thursday he felt certain it was an original Banksy owing to its characteristic black stencil style and lack of signature.

“He didn’t sign it because he wanted the artwork to speak for itself, just like he did with ‘Season’s Greetings’ in Wales. It shouldn’t need a signature to tell you its a Banksy

He added: “It’s an amazing piece, by god I’d love to own it.

“If he makes a print of it it’ll be almost as valuable as ‘Girl with a Balloon’. It’s truly, truly stunning.”