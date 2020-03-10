🔥Banks offer mortgage repayment holidays for coronavirus-hit borrowers🔥

Several UK mortgage lenders have announced loan repayment holidays to support homeowners affected by coronavirus.

Royal Bank of Scotland said it will defer mortgage payments for up to three months to affected borrowers.

The state-backed bank is 62 per cent owned by the taxpayer and has announced the emergency measures to support customers whose finances have been impacted by the virus through loss of work, declining income or unexpected expenses. might lose their jobs or see their income decline if they cannot work due to illness or lockdown.

A spokeswoman for RBS said: “We are monitoring the potential impact of coronavirus across all our customers to ensure we can support them appropriately through any period of disruption. We have a strong track record in working with our customers who are affected by disruption outside of their control.”

TSB also said borrowers could have mortgage repayment holidays for up to two months.

UK Finance said all its members were putting measures in place to support borrowers affected by the virus.

Stephen Jones, the industry body’s chief executive said: “All providers are ready and able to offer support to their customers who are impacted directly or indirectly by COVID-19, which could include offering or increasing an overdraft or allowing repayment relief for loan or mortgage repayments: asking for help early is key.

“We would encourage customers who think they may be affected to contact their provider as soon as possible to discuss the support available to them.”

The announcements were made after the Italian government said it would suspend mortgage payments and other household bills across the country, which is now on total lockdown.