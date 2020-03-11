bank-of-england-cuts-interest-rate-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

🔥Bank of England cuts interest rate amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

News
John koli

The Bank of England has cut the main interest rate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The rate has been cut from 0.25 per cent to 0.75 per cent. 

It says it will also introduce new funding for small business. 

More follows…

