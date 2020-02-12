🔥Ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars could be just 12 years away, says minister🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Petrol, diesel and hybrid cars could be removed from sale in just 12 years, the Transport Secretary has said.

According to Grant Shapps, a consultation has suggested that 2032 could be the year that cars powered by internal combustion engines are pulled from forecourts.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had last week suggested that 2035 would be the year the ban was introduced – five years earlier than previously thought.

Car manufacturers have complained that the government is “moving the goalposts”.

Mr Shapps has now said the ban on sales could come in three years earlier, in 2032.

Grant Shapps was described as ‘out of touch’ over his plot to oust the PM (Getty Images)

“The Prime Minister last week has said we would like to do that by 2035 at the latest,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We have said 2035 or even 2032.”

The Government aims to shift drivers towards electric vehicles as part of the effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Mr Shapps, who drives an electric car, said the Government was investing around £1.5 billion in infrastructure for the shift away from petrol and diesel.

He added: “We have domestic car producers and we want to help them to transition so we are doing a lot of work – in fact tomorrow I’m meeting with the car manufacturers on this very subject.”

Mr Shapps said there were “now more public charging locations than petrol stations in this country” and “electric cars are coming and we want to help the country transition”.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously said the date would be 2035 (AFP via Getty Images)

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “We are consulting on a range of possible dates to bring forward the end to the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans.

“The consultation proposal for this is 2035 or earlier if a faster transition appears feasible, as well as including hybrids for the first time.”

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “While the Government appears to be constantly moving the goalposts forward for ending the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles, drivers should not be worried about opting for a plug-in hybrid now.

“They are potentially the perfect stepping stone for those who want to go electric but who have concerns about range as they aren’t as expensive as a battery electric vehicle. At the moment they give drivers the best of both worlds.”