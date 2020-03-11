🔥Balfour Beatty in line for order book growth thanks to HS2 approval🔥

Construction group Balfour Beatty on Wednesday said the value of its order book will surge in 2020, boosted by HS2 recently getting the green light.

Shares in the firm leapt 22.57p, or more than 10%, to 243.37p after it updated on contracts alongside reporting higher sales and profits.

Balfour Beatty, led by Leo Quinn, will be involved in the building of the rail project, including at Old Oak Common station.

It said the decision to proceed with Europe’s largest infrastructure scheme “gives the entire industry and its associated supply chain much-needed certainty”.

It will get £3 billion of work added to its order book for the first half of 2020 from HS2. Pre-tax profits in 2019 rose to £138 million from £123 million and revenues were up 7.7.% to £8.4 billion.

Investors were less impressed with contractor Costain, which had a number of profit warnings last year.

The company said it will pay no final dividend for 2019. It outlined plans to raise up to £100 million to win new work, with clients increasingly wanting to see strong balance sheets following the collapse of Carillion in 2018. Investors will fear a discounted fundraising is looming, one analyst said. The shares dived 28.5% to 113.6p.