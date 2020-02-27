🔥Balder's Gate 3: How to watch the worldwide reveal from PAX East🔥

We’re finally getting our first full look at Balder’s Gate 3 at PAX East later today.

Developers Larian Studios will be taking part in a panel at the gaming expo PAX East in Boston, Massachusetts later today, where creative director Swen Vike will finally reveal more about the upcoming RPG Baldur’s Gate 3.

You can watch the full stream here, which starts at 8pm, UK time.

All we know about Balder’s Gate 3 so far is that it’s set in the Dungeons and Dragons’ universe and it will be true to the series roots; focusing on a grim fantasy setting, complete with octopus-headed monstrosities known as mind flayers making an appearance.

Fans are hoping the game to be an upgraded version of Larian Studio’s sublime RPG series Divinity: Original Sin, in terms of gameplay, storytelling and graphics.

With an exceptionally effective turn-based combat system used in Divinity, it would make sense that Balder’s Gate 3 would use the same system.

Larian Studios and Wizards of the Coast, which owns D&D, have managed to keep a lid on information regarding the game, so we expect a lot of information to come from this presentation.