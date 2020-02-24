🔥Bakerloo strike disruption continues as RMT threatens to target more Tube lines🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Thousands of Tube commuters were facing more disruption this evening despite the Bakerloo line strike coming to an end at noon.

Major cancellations and delays were set to continue throughout the evening peak and until close of service after the strike by RMT train drivers.

Normal service won’t resume until tomorrow and the RMT union today threatened expand the dispute over timetables to other lines, saying the proposed changes had “wider implications for the safety culture on the Tube”.

London Underground plans to introduce new timetables on the Jubilee and Piccadilly lines “to improve capacity”.

New timetables have been introduced on the Northern, Central and Victoria lines in the last few months and are said to be running well.

The RMT held two 24-hour strikes on the Bakerloo, one which started at noon on Friday and the second at noon yesterday. London Underground apologised to passengers for the disruption.