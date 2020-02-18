🔥Bakerloo line strikes to go ahead after talks break down🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Strike action on the Bakerloo line starting on Friday lunchtime is set to go ahead after peace talks broke down.

The RMT union is planning two 24-hour walkouts by drivers in the dispute over proposed changes to timetables.

The stoppages have been timed to cause disruption over four days, with the line’s 300,000 daily users told to complete their journeys by 10am on Friday.

Transport for London (TfL) warned of “little or no service” until late next Monday evening, and called on the RMT to return to negotiations.

The union claims the new timetables are “unworkable” and putting drivers under “intolerable levels of personal stress”.

A TfL spokesman said the strike announcement was “disappointing”.

“We urge them to continue working with us to resolve these concerns so that we can ensure Bakerloo line drivers are comfortable at work while avoiding disruption to Londoners.”

The first 24-hour walkout is set to start at 11.59am on Friday. The next would be from 11.59am on Sunday, with knock-on effects into Monday evening.

More walkouts are threatened over the timetables, which are due to begin next month.