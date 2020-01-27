🔥Baked chocolate and amaretti mousse recipe🔥

This delicious, super sensual baked chocolate mousse can be served warm or cool, however you like. Indulge, and enjoy.
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus cooling time | Cooking time: 25 minutes
SERVES
two (with plenty of leftovers)
INGREDIENTS
- 75g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing the tin
- 150g good-quality dark chocolate
- 50ml amaretto
- a pinch of sea salt
- 2 large eggs
- 100g caster sugar
- 40g amaretti biscuits
- 80g blackberries
- 150ml crème fraîche
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 160C/140C fan/gas mark 3. Butter a 15cm springform cake tin if you have one, or otherwise a similar-sized ovenproof dish.
- Break the chocolate into small pieces and place in a small pan with the butter, amaretto and salt. Melt over a low heat, stirring, then leave to one side to cool a little.
- Meanwhile, whisk the eggs and sugar in a freestanding mixer or with an electric whisk, until doubled in volume and pale – this will take about four minutes.
- Place the biscuits in a bag or tea towel and crush so you have a mixture of textures. Fold the slightly cooled chocolate mixture and crushed amaretti into the whisked eggs with a large metal spoon, as lightly as you can. Spoon this into the prepared tin or dish and place it in the oven.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes, until there is a crust on top but still a slight wobble on the mousse. Leave it to cool for 20 minutes before serving, if you want to serve it warm. Alternatively, you can make this ahead and serve it cooled.
- Crush the blackberries slightly with a fork and ripple them into the crème fraîche, to serve on the side.