🔥BAFTA Games Awards 2020 nominees: Control and Death Stranding are up for 11 gongs each🔥

Later tonight, the BAFTA Game Awards will take place entirely online. It’s the second BAFTA award ceremony so far this year and it is to recognise the best games out there.

The British Academy revealed the nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards ceremony in March, and the event is due to take place tonight, April 2, at 19: 30 pm BST.

Action games were top of the agenda this year with Control and Death Stranding leading the pack with 11 nominations each – 11 is the highest number of nominations a game has ever achieved in the history of the awards.

Role-playing game Disco Elysium is up for seven awards, including best game and music, whilst Untitled Goose Game, which took the internet by storm for its focus on allowing gamers to play as a horrible goose, is up for four nominations.

Here is the full list of nominees and categories:

Best Game

Control

Disco Elysium

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outer Wilds​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game​

Animation

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding​

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Audio Achievement

Ape Out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

Bafta British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0

Heaven’s Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet Zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Music

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening​

Wattam

Debut Game

Ape Out

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Fortnite​

No Man’s Sky: BEYOND

Path of Exile

Family Friendly game

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes​

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator​

Wattam

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Death Stranding

Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]

Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Neo Cab

Ring Fit Adventure

Game Design

Baba is You

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice​

Wattam

Multiplayer

Apex Legends

Borderlands 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare​

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Narrative

Control

Disco Elysium

Life is Strange (Episodes 2-5)

Outer Wilds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Original Property

Baba is You

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey – Gears 5

Courtney Hope – Control

Logan Marshall-Green- Telling Lies​

Gonzalo Martin – Life is Strange 2

Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus – Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen – Life is Strange 2

Sarah Bartholomew – Life is Strange 2

Troy Backer – Death Stranding

Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding​

Martti Suosalo – Control​

Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Dara O’Briain tonight, Thursday April 2.

Due to the coronavirus, you’ll only be able to watch along online on BAFTA’s official Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube channels.