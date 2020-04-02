🔥BAFTA Games Awards 2020 nominees: Control and Death Stranding are up for 11 gongs each🔥

Later tonight, the BAFTA Game Awards will take place entirely online. It’s the second BAFTA award ceremony so far this year and it is to recognise the best games out there.

The British Academy revealed the nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards ceremony in March, and the event is due to take place tonight, April 2, at 19: 30 pm BST.

Action games were top of the agenda this year with Control and Death Stranding leading the pack with 11 nominations each – 11 is the highest number of nominations a game has ever achieved in the history of the awards.

Role-playing game Disco Elysium is up for seven awards, including best game and music, whilst Untitled Goose Game, which took the internet by storm for its focus on allowing gamers to play as a horrible goose, is up for four nominations.

Here is the full list of nominees and categories:

Best Game

Control
Disco Elysium 
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Outer Wilds​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Untitled Goose Game​

Animation

Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding​
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Sayonara Wild Hearts​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The nominees for Animation

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Knights and Bikes
Sayonara Wild Hearts 

The nominations for Artistic Achievement

Audio Achievement

Ape Out
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Untitled Goose Game

Bafta British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0
Heaven’s Vault
Knights and Bikes
Observation
Planet Zoo
Total War: Three Kingdoms

Music

Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening​
Wattam

Debut Game

Ape Out
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Katana Zero
Knights and Bikes
Manifold Garden

Evolving Game

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Fortnite​
No Man’s Sky: BEYOND
Path of Exile

Family Friendly game

Concrete Genie
Knights and Bikes​
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Untitled Goose Game
Vacation Simulator​
Wattam

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
Death Stranding
Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]
Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Neo Cab
Ring Fit Adventure

Game Design

Baba is You
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice​
Wattam

Multiplayer

Apex Legends
Borderlands 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare​
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
Tom Clancy’s The Division

Narrative

Control
Disco Elysium
Life is Strange (Episodes 2-5)
Outer Wilds
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds

Original Property

Baba is You
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Metro Exodus​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey – Gears 5
Courtney Hope – Control
Logan Marshall-Green- Telling Lies​
Gonzalo Martin – Life is Strange 2
Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Norman Reedus – Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen – Life is Strange 2
Sarah Bartholomew – Life is Strange 2
Troy Backer – Death Stranding
Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding​
Martti Suosalo – Control​
Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Dara O’Briain tonight, Thursday April 2.

Due to the coronavirus, you’ll only be able to watch along online on BAFTA’s official Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube channels.

