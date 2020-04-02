🔥BAFTA Games Awards 2020 nominees: Control and Death Stranding are up for 11 gongs each🔥

Later tonight, the BAFTA Game Awards will take place entirely online. It’s the second BAFTA award ceremony so far this year and it is to recognise the best games out there.
The British Academy revealed the nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards ceremony in March, and the event is due to take place tonight, April 2, at 19: 30 pm BST.
Action games were top of the agenda this year with Control and Death Stranding leading the pack with 11 nominations each – 11 is the highest number of nominations a game has ever achieved in the history of the awards.
Role-playing game Disco Elysium is up for seven awards, including best game and music, whilst Untitled Goose Game, which took the internet by storm for its focus on allowing gamers to play as a horrible goose, is up for four nominations.
Here is the full list of nominees and categories:
Best Game
Control
Disco Elysium
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Untitled Goose Game
Animation
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Artistic Achievement
Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Knights and Bikes
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Audio Achievement
Ape Out
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Untitled Goose Game
Bafta British Game
DiRT Rally 2.0
Heaven’s Vault
Knights and Bikes
Observation
Planet Zoo
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Music
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Wattam
Debut Game
Ape Out
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Katana Zero
Knights and Bikes
Manifold Garden
Evolving Game
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky: BEYOND
Path of Exile
Family Friendly game
Concrete Genie
Knights and Bikes
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Untitled Goose Game
Vacation Simulator
Wattam
Game Beyond Entertainment
Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
Death Stranding
Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]
Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Neo Cab
Ring Fit Adventure
Game Design
Baba is You
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Wattam
Multiplayer
Apex Legends
Borderlands 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Narrative
Control
Disco Elysium
Life is Strange (Episodes 2-5)
Outer Wilds
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds
Original Property
Baba is You
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
Technical Achievement
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Metro Exodus
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Performer in a Leading Role
Laura Bailey – Gears 5
Courtney Hope – Control
Logan Marshall-Green- Telling Lies
Gonzalo Martin – Life is Strange 2
Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Norman Reedus – Death Stranding
Performer in a Supporting Role
Jolene Andersen – Life is Strange 2
Sarah Bartholomew – Life is Strange 2
Troy Backer – Death Stranding
Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding
Martti Suosalo – Control
Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
The awards ceremony will be hosted by Dara O’Briain tonight, Thursday April 2.
Due to the coronavirus, you’ll only be able to watch along online on BAFTA’s official Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube channels.