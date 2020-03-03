bafta-game-awards-2020-nominees:-control-and-death-stranding-are-up-for-11-gongs-each

This year’s Bafta Game Awards ceremony is set to take place in London on 2 April.

The nominations were announced by Bafta on their official Twitter account.

Control and Death Stranding lead the pack with 11 nominations each, while Disco Elysium is up for seven.

Here is the full list of nominees and categories:

Best Game

Control
Disco Elysium 
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Outer Wilds​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Untitled Goose Game​

Animation

Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding​
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Sayonara Wild Hearts​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The nominees for Animation (Bafta)

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Knights and Bikes
Sayonara Wild Hearts 

The nominations for Artistic Achievement (Bafta)

Audio Achievement

Ape Out
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Untitled Goose Game

Bafta British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0
Heaven’s Vault
Knights and Bikes
Observation
Planet Zoo
Total War: Three Kingdoms

Music

Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening​
Wattam

(Bafta)

Debut Game

Ape Out
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Katana Zero
Knights and Bikes
Manifold Garden

Evolving Game

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Fortnite​
No Man’s Sky: BEYOND
Path of Exile

Family Friendly game

Concrete Genie
Knights and Bikes​
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Untitled Goose Game
Vacation Simulator​
Wattam

(Bafta)

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
Death Stranding
Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]
Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Neo Cab
Ring Fit Adventure

Game Design

Baba is You
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice​
Wattam

Multiplayer

Apex Legends
Borderlands 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare​
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
Tom Clancy’s The Division

Narrative

Control
Disco Elysium
Life is Strange (Episodes 2-5)
Outer Wilds
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds

Original Property

Baba is You
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Metro Exodus​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey – Gears 5
Courtney Hope – Control
Logan Marshall-Green- Telling Lies​
Gonzalo Martin – Life is Strange 2
Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Norman Reedus – Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen – Life is Strange 2
Sarah Bartholomew – Life is Strange 2
Troy Backer – Death Stranding
Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding​
Martti Suosalo – Control​
Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

