🔥Bafta Game Awards 2020 nominees: Control and Death Stranding are up for 11 gongs each🔥

This year’s Bafta Game Awards ceremony is set to take place in London on 2 April.

The nominations were announced by Bafta on their official Twitter account.

Control and Death Stranding lead the pack with 11 nominations each, while Disco Elysium is up for seven.

Here is the full list of nominees and categories:

Best Game

Control

Disco Elysium

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outer Wilds​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game​

Animation

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding​

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The nominees for Animation (Bafta)

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

The nominations for Artistic Achievement (Bafta)

Audio Achievement

Ape Out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

Bafta British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0

Heaven’s Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet Zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Music

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening​

Wattam

(Bafta)

Debut Game

Ape Out

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Fortnite​

No Man’s Sky: BEYOND

Path of Exile

Family Friendly game

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes​

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator​

Wattam

(Bafta)

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Death Stranding

Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]

Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Neo Cab

Ring Fit Adventure

Game Design

Baba is You

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice​

Wattam

Multiplayer

Apex Legends

Borderlands 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare​

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Narrative

Control

Disco Elysium

Life is Strange (Episodes 2-5)

Outer Wilds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Original Property

Baba is You

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey – Gears 5

Courtney Hope – Control

Logan Marshall-Green- Telling Lies​

Gonzalo Martin – Life is Strange 2

Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus – Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen – Life is Strange 2

Sarah Bartholomew – Life is Strange 2

Troy Backer – Death Stranding

Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding​

Martti Suosalo – Control​

Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan