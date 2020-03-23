The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the film industry, particularly if it involves movies which were said to be hitting theaters soon. Fortunately for Bad Boys forever, it were able to like a solid theatrical run before this coronavirus craziness, sufficient reason for that point on the silver screen done, the movie is soon going to home media, having an alternate ending being on the list of provided special features.

Starting March 31, you’ll be able to buy Bad Boys for Life on Digital, and when you’d rather watch Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s on Blu-ray, DVD or 4K Ultra HD, those physical copies will arrive on April 21. The Digital, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD versions of Bad Boys for Life come packed with over 50 minutes of special features, as the DVD version shall have a small number of extras to take pleasure from.

Given the necessity to keep spoilers quiet, no information regarding Bad Boys forever’s alternate ending were provided. Considering how explosive the movie’s theatrical ending was, be interesting to observe how things differ in this version it’ll. Did any characters who died in the finalized ending ensure it is out alive instead, or vice versa? Or did the action beats just unfold differently in the journey to ultimately reach exactly the same conclusion? We will see.

Other special features Bad Boys forever will undoubtedly be providing in theDigital, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD include extended and alternate scenes and an easter egg tour guided by directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, along with the following featurettes: Ride or Die: Making Bad Boys forever, Partners in Crime: Behind-the-Scenes, and It’s TIME, the latter which delves into 25 years of Bad Boys history producer Jerry Bruckeheimer and the cast and crew.

Developing 17 years after Bad Boys II, Bad Boys for Life saw the return of Will Smith’s Mike Lowery and Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett, with the duo investigating a string of murders tied to Mike’s past. Bad Boys for Life also brought back Theresa Randle’s Theresa Burnett and Joe Pantoliano’s Captain Conrad Howard, while the new cast members included Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez and Jacob Scipio, among many others.

While Michael Bay, the director of the initial two Bad Boys movies, was interesting in directing a third Bad Boys movie into its development process early, by 2018, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were brought aboard to helm the threequel (though Bay did still contribute in a great way). Chris Bremner, Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan wrote the Bad Boys for Life screenplay.

Critically speaking, Bad Boys forever earned plenty of reviews that are positive and ranks at 77% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, rendering it the highest-ranked Bad Boys movie on that website. Commercially, the threequel taken in nearly $420 million worldwide off a $90 million budget, so when of the writing, it’s still the highest-grossing movie of 2020.

Without giving anything away, Bad Boys forever’s ending did set the stage for a follow-up adventure. Affirmed, it had been announced on January 17, day the threequel hit theaters exactly the same, that Bad Boys 4 is in the works, with Chris Bremner time for write the script. There’s still no expressed word on if Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct again, though they’re certainly game to focus on both Bad Boys 4 and Beverly Hills Cop 4.

Keep tuned in to CinemaBlend for news on what Bad Boys 4 is coming along, and keep an eye on the movies which have been influenced by the spread of the coronavirus with our comprehensive guide.

(*