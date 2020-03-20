🔥Bad Boys For Life Heads To Digital Early Due To Coronavirus🔥

In an attempt to keep folks happy while they self-isolate at home, many recent movies are being made available digitally a lot earlier than expected. For instance, Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot can be downloaded as of next week and Disney have already pushed up the Disney Plus debut of Frozen II while also announcing that Onward will be available for your viewing pleasure as of 8pm EST tonight.

Now, hot on the heels of the news that Sonic the Hedgehog will also be speeding to Digital HD ahead of schedule, we’ve received word that Bad Boys for Life will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home this month as well. The pic is scheduled to hit Digital the same day as Sonic actually, March 31st. And if you haven’t already done so, you’d be wise to check it out.

Though many doubted that the series would be able to revive itself, the film proved everyone wrong and delivered a pretty thrilling watch that made good money at the box office and reinvigorated interest in the property. And with another entry already being planned, it looks like Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett will be sticking around on our screens for a while yet.

Of course, Bad Boys For Life joins other recent releases like The Hunt, The Invisible Man, Emma and Birds of Prey, all of which have been rushed to digital to keep audiences at home entertained and satisfied. It’s still unknown if upcoming major movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow will follow a similar path or just be postponed, but we should know soon enough

In the meantime, though, this is certainly bold new territory for the entertainment industry and it’ll be fascinating to see how things develop from here. And how the rest of 2020’s major blockbusters handle their release strategy.