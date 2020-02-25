bad-boys-for-life

🔥Bad Boys for Life🔥

Entertainment
mariya smith0

If you can get past the poor acting, the plot holes and the uninspired action sequences, you’ll enjoy dropping $12.50 on a ticket. If you’re able to catch the matinee, you’ll still need to get past the poor acting, the plot holes and the uninspired action sequences, but at least you’ll saveIf you can get past the poor acting, the plot holes and the uninspired action sequences, you’ll enjoy dropping $12.50 on a ticket. If you’re able to catch the matinee, you’ll still need to get past the poor acting, the plot holes and the uninspired action sequences, but at least you’ll save a couple bucks.… Expand

Related Posts

underwater

Underwater

mariya smith
locke-and-key-is-the-best-new-netflix-show-of-the-year-so-far

Locke and Key is the best new Netflix show of the year so far

John koli
the-2020-best-picture-nominees-ranked,-according-to-cinemablend

The 2020 Best Picture Nominees Ranked, According To CinemaBlend

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *