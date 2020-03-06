Starring:

Alli Willow, Antonio Saboia, Barbara Colen, Brian Townes, Carlos Francisco, Chris Doubek, Jonny Mars, Julia Marie Peterson, Karine Teles, Luciana Souza, Rubens Santos, Silvero Pereira, Sônia Braga, Thardelly Lima, Thomas Aquino, Udo Kier, Wilson Rabelo

Summary:

A few years from now… Bacurau, a small village in the Brazilian sertão, mourns the loss of its matriarch, Carmelita, who lived to be 94. Days later, its inhabitants notice that their village has literally vanished from most maps and a UFO-shaped drone starts flying overhead. There are forces that want to expel them from their homes.

Genre(s):

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Western

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

131 min