backstreet-boys-bringing-its-‘dna-world-tour’-back-to-st.-louis

🔥Backstreet Boys bringing its ‘DNA World Tour’ back to St. Louis🔥

News
syed0

Backstreet Boys bringing its ‘DNA World Tour’ back to St. Louis

From left: Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys perform March 14, 2019, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Backstreet Boys’ “DNA World Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Aug. 2.Tickets are $30-$299.50 and go on sale at noon Feb. 14 at livenation.com and at the box office.In September, the tour played Enterprise Center.The group’s latest album is “DNA.”

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Backstreet may be back, but that doesn’t mean the boy band is up to the same old routine that made it famous in the 1990s. Since the release o…

From left: Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys perform March 14, 2019, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Related Posts

giovani-lo-celso-could-prove-to-be-an-&apos;absolute-steal&apos;-for-tottenham,-says-chris-waddle

Giovani Lo Celso could prove to be an 'absolute steal' for Tottenham, says Chris Waddle

John koli
could-ford&apos;s-emoji-jacket-save-the-lives-of-cyclists-in-london?

Could Ford's emoji jacket save the lives of cyclists in London?

John koli
mark-brennan:-physique-of-british-man-reported-missing-sooner-than-christmas-found-on-yacht-reach-jamaica

Mark Brennan: Physique of British man reported missing sooner than Christmas found on yacht reach Jamaica

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *