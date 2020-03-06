🔥Back To The Future Stars Michael J. Fox And Christopher Lloyd Reunite🔥

Back to the Future is the full package: it’s funny, tense, has an amazing soundtrack and score, great performances and is so well written it’s studied in screenwriting classes. Right now, Back to the Future 4 doesn’t ever look like it’ll happen, with director Robert Zemeckis conclusively ruling it out on multiple occasions. But that doesn’t mean the cast can’t keep the flame burning for the franchise.

On Wednesday night, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research held their annual charity Poker Night fundraiser. And Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd came along to throw down some chips. Both Fox and Lloyd posted pictures on Instagram of themselves enjoying each other’s company. Fox captioned his “All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at@michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!“, while Lloyd went with “Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night.”

Check out the photos below:

Since Back to the Future Part III cemented Doc Brown and Marty McFly as one of cinema’s all-time iconic pairings, the duo have frequently appeared together. In 2018, Fox, Lloyd, Thomas Wilson (Biff) and Lea Thompson (Lorraine) were reunited at a Fan Expo in Boston and in 2010 Lloyd and Fox appeared together (along with a Delorean) at the Scream Awards to mark the 25th anniversary of Back to the Future.

The continued popularity of the movie isn’t in question, but a measure of just how beloved it is came recently when a deepfake video put MCU co-stars Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. into the film. That immediately sparked talks of a remake starring the pair, but Holland quickly nixed the idea. He explained that he’d studied Back to the Future to inspire his performance as Peter Parker, but said “I would not be interested because that is a perfect movie.”

Damn right.