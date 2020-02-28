🔥Back To The Future Remake With Tom Holland Has Been Discussed🔥

These deepfake videos have become all the rage. The concept is when someone takes a scene from a movie or talk show appearance and superimposes someone else’s face onto their body. It’s weird, creepy and perhaps even borderline criminal considering rights issues. The latest one replaces Christian Bale with Robert Pattinson in Batman Begins.

One of the more popular deepfakes sees Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, as Marty McFly and Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., as Doc Brown in Back to the Future. It really is incredible what one can do with a computer these days. The scene in question is uncanny to the point where it could just be a deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War. And when a video like this comes out, it creates speculation, curiosity and possibly excitement over the notion of a new Back to the Future movie.

And Holland has seen the video. While promoting his new Pixar film, Onward, Holland revealed that at one point, there was talk about remaking Back to the Future but that it was quickly nixed.

“I’d be lying if I said there hadn’t been conversations in the past about doing some sort of remake. But that film is the most perfect film, or one of the most perfect films, one that could never be made better.”

This is absolutely true. There would be no point in it except to maybe create awareness that the original trilogy exists. The notion of Holland and Downey playing the two parts makes sense. Their relationship in the Marvel films is similar to that of McFly and Doc. Holland in particular appears to be already doing a Michael J. Fox impression in his portrayal as Peter Parker.

But it will never happen. Not as long as original director Robert Zemeckis and co-writer Bob Gale are alive. A remake or reboot or sequel has been rumored for years now and the original filmmakers have no intention of making the property available.

There are certain movies that you should just never touch. Jaws, Rocky, and Die Hard are some that come to mind and Back to the Future belongs on that list. Like Holland said, it’s perfect. No need to mess with perfection.