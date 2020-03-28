🔥Bacary Sagna hits back at Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas over claim only two players were on his level🔥

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has hit back at Cesc Fabregas after the Spaniard called into question the quality of some of his Gunners teammates.

The pair were teammates for four years between 2007 and 2011, when Fabregas left to re-join boyhood club Barcelona.

Speaking recently on the Arseblog podcast, Fabregas suggested part of his decision to leave came from a feeling that the club had not signed more players of similar quality, with French midfielder Samir Nasri and Dutch striker Robin van Persie the exceptions.

“Especially in the last two or three years, I felt Robin and Samir were the only players who were at my level mentally and technically,” Fabregas said. “It’s not an arrogant thing to say, it’s how I felt at that time.”

Full-back Sagna was named in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year twice during the time Fabregas was at the club, and stayed until 2014, when he left to join Man City having helped the Gunners end their nine-year trophy drought with FA Cup success.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“I was surprised to read this,” Sagna told Goal. “From him I was surprised because he was supposed to be one of the leaders of the team, he was one of the great prospects and as a leader and a true player, you don’t speak like that about your club.

“Arsenal made him so saying that some players were not at his level was a bit harsh because I’m not sure out of all the seasons he was playing at the club, he was always an exemplary player.

“At that time the press was talking about him not running enough or tracking back. So other players could have said ‘you should be running more or doing more’.

“Obviously in the team, we all have different levels. Some will be good physically, others will be good technically, but this is not a reason to speak in that way about other players.

“I don’t agree with that statement. It’s his opinion and he’s right to have an opinion, but we all have good moments and bad moments in our career and I’m not sure he always had great moments with Arsenal.”