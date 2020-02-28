🔥Baby Yoda Could Be A New Hope For The Star Wars Franchise🔥

Less than three months ago, The Rise of Skywalker officially ended the main saga of Star Wars movies and already, fans are eager to know what’s next for the world of a galaxy far, far away.

Well, considering that Rian Johnson’s independent trilogy is currently in an ambiguous production halt and D.B. Weiss and David Benioff’s movies have been canned, there isn’t much to work with to figure out Disney’s plan for the future of the franchise. Recently, though, Lucasfilm announced Project Luminous as a publishing line of books and comics titled Star Wars: The High Republic, based on a new narrative which takes place 200 years before the events of Episode I – The Phantom Menace and depicts the Jedi Order at the height of their power.

But let’s not forget; while it’s true that Star Wars is a multimedia franchise, the story started as a movie saga and the cinematic features still remain the most visited of all products. So, how can Disney redeem their mistakes with the Sequel Trilogy and produce a better follow up?

Perhaps the answer to that question lies in plain sight. Ever since his first appearance in the pilot of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda stole both our hearts and the show, to the point of even overshadowing Mando himself. So, expanding on that story could, in a way, ensure that the next project receives enough buzz or at the very least, achieve the same commercial success as the last three entries.

Granted, the character still has a long way to go in the future seasons of The Mandalorian, but that could even add to his already-universal popularity. Since the studio has previously developed plans for an independent movie focused on the character of Yoda, making one with his cuter and alternative version doesn’t seem so far fetched.

Tell us, though, would you like to see a Star Wars project starring Baby Yoda on the big screen? And if so, do you think that it’d be as successful as the rest of the movies? Sound off in the usual place below!