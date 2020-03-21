🔥Baby within car after chase results in suspected drug offence arrests🔥

A baby was within the trunk of an automobile following a carrier bag containing a level of drugs and cash was thrown from the automobile in a police pursuit.

The kid, year old who police say was significantly less than one, was unharmed, on Friday night following a car chase through Cheltenham in south-west England.

Officers arrested two men and a female on suspicion of intent to provide class A drugs, following a bag containing a lot of money and suspected crack cocaine was thrown from the motor car window.

That they had driven at high speed through several red lights on the A40 road towards Cheltenham.

Police began their pursuit carrying out a tip-off that the drivers were involved with criminal activity.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Cooper said: “This is an excellent team effort involving staff inside our control room and officers from firearms, roads policing, response unit, and your dog handler.

“It was shocking for officers to get that following a pursuit, in which a vehicle didn’t stop, had skipped red lights and reached high speeds, a little child have been in the motor car throughout.

“Our specially trained pursuit officers ultimately manoeuvred the automobile safely to an end in a lay-by and thankfully no members of the general public or those in the vehicle were injured.

Police are questioning the three people, who stay in custody.