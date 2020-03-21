🔥Baby within car after chase results in suspected drug offence arrests🔥

Posted by — March 21, 2020 in News Leave a reply
baby-within-car-after-chase-results-in-suspected-drug-offence-arrests

A baby was within the trunk of an automobile following a carrier bag containing a  level of drugs and cash was thrown from the automobile in a police pursuit.

The kid, year old who police say was significantly less than one, was unharmed, on Friday night following a car chase through Cheltenham in south-west England. 

Officers arrested two men and a female on suspicion of intent to provide class A drugs, following a bag containing a lot of money and suspected crack cocaine was thrown from the motor car window. 

That they had driven at high speed through several red lights on the A40 road towards Cheltenham.

Police began their pursuit carrying out a tip-off that the drivers were involved with criminal activity. 

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Cooper said: “This is an excellent team effort involving staff inside our control room and officers from firearms, roads policing, response unit, and your dog handler.

“It was shocking for officers to get that following a pursuit, in which a vehicle didn’t stop, had skipped red lights and reached high speeds, a little child have been in the motor car throughout.

“Our specially trained pursuit officers ultimately manoeuvred the automobile safely to an end in a lay-by and thankfully no members of the general public or those in the vehicle were injured.

Police are questioning the three people, who stay in custody. 

You May Also Like

hundreds-of-uk-and-irish-citizens-trapped-in-peru-as-country-continues-on-coronavirus-lockdown

🔥Hundreds of UK and Irish citizens trapped in Peru as country continues on coronavirus lockdown🔥

kenny-rogers-mourned-by-dolly-parton,-country-music-stars-and-hollywood

Kenny Rogers Mourned By Dolly Parton, Country Music Stars And Hollywood

st.-louis-city-and-county-to-look-at-stay-at-home-orders-monday

🔥St. Louis city and county to look at stay-at-home orders Monday🔥

london-rough-sleepers-to-be-housed-in-hotels-amid-coronavirus-crisis

🔥London rough sleepers to be housed in hotels amid coronavirus crisis🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *