🔥Baby girl hit on back of head in shocking assault on bus🔥

A baby girl was hit on the back of the head in a shocking assault on a bus in Luton.

The 19-month-old toddler was in her pushchair beside her mother, before her attacker shouted at her and struck her.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the “truly shocking” incident, which took place at around 2.50pm on February 4.

PC Carolyn Hoare of Bedfordshire Police said: “This is a truly shocking incident where a baby was assaulted on a bus in broad daylight.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our county.

“We are asking the man pictured in the CCTV images, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward as we believe he could help us with our enquiries.

“If anyone witnessed the incident, please get in touch.”

The assault took place on the number 29 bus from Luton town centre to St Margaret’s Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 40/7509/20.