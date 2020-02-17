🔥Baby dies after crash between car and lorry on A55 in North Wales🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A baby boy has died after a crash between a car and a lorry in Wales.

The 21-month-old boy died shortly after emergency services arrived to the scene of collision on the A55 near Gwalchmai, in Anglesey, on Sunday afternoon.

A woman is fighting for her life following the crash, which involved a Ford Mondeo and a HGV, reports North Wales Live.

She was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital in Bangor before being transferred to Stoke, where she remains in critical condition.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “Sadly we can confirm that a baby has died and a woman has sustained serious, life-threatening injuries following a road traffic collision on the A55 near Gwalchmai on Anglesey yesterday afternoon.

“North Wales Police were called at 2.06pm to a report of a collision which involved two vehicles – a Ford Mondeo and a HGV.

“The emergency services attended, however sadly, the 21-month-old baby boy died shortly after leaving the scene.

“The female front seat passenger was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor but she has since been transferred to hospital in Stoke and is described as being in a critical condition.

“The male driver was uninjured.”

Inspector Gareth Jones of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Sadly this is being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision and our heartfelt sympathies remain with the baby boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“The investigation is currently underway and we are appealing to anybody who may have witnesses the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle shortly before 2pm to contact us.”

Police, fire and paramedics attended the scene of the crash.