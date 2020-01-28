🔥Baby born with brain poking from skull defies odds to celebrate first birthday🔥

A mum who refused an abortion when doctors found her baby’s brain growing outside his skull says he is thriving one year later.

Omobolo Gordan, 25, from Houston, Texas, says her son Ozzie’s smile warms the heart of anyone who meets him.

The British-born mother and her husband Checotah hope that by sharing his story, they will show that miracles do happen and children with additional needs deserve just as much love as other children.

The couple were over the moon when they found out Omobolo was pregnant in early 2018

The early days of her pregnancy appeared to go smoothly, but signs began to appear when medical staff struggled to measure the unborn child’s head at her 20-week scan.

A maternal-foetal specialist told the couple the baby could have microcephaly, a condition where the head grows much smaller than expected, or anencephaly, a condition where portions of the brain, skull, or scalp are absent.

This was after the scan appeared to show an opening on the skull that was causing an encephalocele, where brain tissue protrudes outside of the skull.

The expectant parents were offered a termination, but declined as they wouldn’t know what condition their baby had until birth.

On October 1, 2018, their son was born with an encephalocele which covered a third of his face and a misshapen skull.

Ozzie’s illness means he is developmentally delayed and doesn’t crawl or walk, and tests relating to his vision and hearing are inconclusive.

The little boy also suffers from tight spasticity and seizures but is on medication to keep these under control

Omobolo says she was in a ‘dark space both mentally and emotionally’ for the first few months of Ozzie’s life.

However, after getting in touch with parents who have children suffering from the same condition, things became easier.

She said: ‘People are always telling us how much of a miracle and a blessing Ozzie is to our family. Surprisingly, people in public always have something positive to say.

‘We do catch stares sometimes but I understand that people can be curious and shy to ask questions but we are always open to answering people’s questions about Oz and educating them as much as we can about his condition.

‘We have had other special needs parents some that we know and some that we don’t know reach out to us and express their gratitude of us doing the right thing by Ozzie and being there for him and loving him the way we do.

‘We really just hope to give him the best life possible. God willing, he lives a long time we strive to make it as normal as possible for him and to embrace his differences among his peers.

‘We hope for him to be accepted by society regardless of him lacking a major part of his brain and looking different. We hope that he can be a vessel to touching people’s hearts and being an example that miracles do happen and special children deserve just as much love and care as other children.

‘I just want families that are going through the same thing we’ve experienced to know that even though it may feel like it, they are not alone.’

After Omobolo and Checotah started sharing their story online, they have received support from all over the world and say the reaction has ‘completely surpassed expectations’.

Omobolo added: ‘I think that very often people think they are going through things alone and really it’s not until we speak up and people are more informed that they can then reach out and show you the love and support you didn’t know you needed.

‘It is amazing to see strangers from other parts of the world reach out to me and say how much they are supporting us and praying for Ozzie. That feeling is just unbeatable.’