🔥Baby albino elephant’s face is sliced open by poacher’s metal snare🔥

A baby elephant was left with scars from its mouth to its ears after being trapped in a barbaric snare for four days.

The albino elephant calf, called Khanyisa, has unique pink skin rather than the usual grey and was found alone and tangled in the snare at a private reserve close to the border of Kruger National Park, South Africa.

Khanyisa had severe lacerations to the back of her ears and neck as the snare had wrapped itself around her cheeks cutting into her mouth.

Her horrific gashes from her ears to her mouth resemble the Joker in the Batman films.

The wounds were so bad maggots had starting eating the open flesh decaying around her cheeks which led to gaping holes in her mouth.

Thankfully, Khanyisa was rescued by Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development, also known as HERD – a dedicated elephant orphanage in South Africa.

The youngster is now on the mend in her new home and has been pictured at the safe haven as she recovers.

Sue Howells, from the organisation, said: ‘She looked so innocent, fragile and pure, and yet so brave – a unique beauty who had been sadly mutilated by the hands of man.

‘We knew we had to help her and protect her and give her a place of safety that she never has to endure such trauma again.

‘Khanyisa is an exceptionally strong and brave little elephant.

‘She is incredibly resilient and has what seems to be an uncrushable spirit.

‘Her sweet, fragile and thoughtful personality shines through her toughness, despite everything that she has endured at such a young age.’

Adine Roode, the founder of HERD, called her Khanyisa, which means ‘light’ in Shona – a Bantu language of the Shona people in Zimbabwe.