British Airways CEO Alex Cruz has reportedly warned staff of job cuts and axed flights amid the coronavirus outbreak.

CEO Alex Cruz sent a video message to all or any staff on Friday entitled “the survival of British Airways”, Sky reports.

The message told staff that the herpes virus is “an emergency of global proportions like no other we’ve known”, worse than 9/11 or SARS.

He added: “To be frank, given the changing circumstances, we are able to no more sustain our current degree of employment and jobs will undoubtedly be lost – perhaps for a brief period, longer term perhaps.”

Mr Cruz said that the airline will undoubtedly be “suspending routes and you will be parking aircraft in a manner that we have never really had to before.”

And he warned that airlines with a weak balance sheet or which have heavy debts face “a dire future”.

Airlines face an uncertain future amid the global spread of coronavirus.

BA has cancelled flights to China, Italy and Spain so that they can stop the virus’ progression all over the world, alongside Ryanair and easyJet.

British airline Flybe went into administration in early March following a sharp drop in bookings.

However the share price of IAG, BA’s parent company, rose five % on the news headlines that the airline will be cutting costs.

A spokesperson for BA didn’t deny the contents of the letter but declined to comment further.