🔥B.C. woman in critical condition with presumed COVID-19 coronavirus would be Canada’s 34th case🔥

VICTORIA — A woman in her 80s with a presumptive case of the novel coronavirus is in critical condition at a Vancouver hospital.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the woman developed symptoms a couple of days after returning from Hong Kong and India about one week ago.

It is the 13th case of COVID-19 in British Columbia, bringing Canada’s total number of infections to 34.

The woman is in isolation at Vancouver General Hospital’s intensive care unit and had underlying medical conditions before developing the disease.

Henry says the woman was part of a group tour in India alongside other Canadians who returned to regions outside B.C. and health officials will contact them for testing and monitoring.

The woman returned to Vancouver in the middle of last week. She did not show symptoms during travel but became ill at home. The woman had one close contact and very few others, Henry said.

“We’re looking for who else was in that group,” Henry told a news conference. “What kind of exposures they might have had.”

She said there have been only a few reported cases of COVID-19 from India.

“The timing of her symptom onset is much more likely to be related to Hong Kong,” Henry said.

She said the woman started feeling tired after her arrival in B.C. She called her family physician and shortly afterwards was transported by ambulance to the Vancouver General Hospital’s emergency department, Henry said.

In Canada the risk remains very low

Among the 12 other people in British Columbia who have tested positive for the virus, Henry says four have fully recovered and three no longer have symptoms but remain in isolation.

The remainder are considered to be in stable condition and are also in isolation at home.

“The risk is changing day by day globally and we are continuing to monitor carefully,” Henry told a news conference at the legislature.

“Within British Columbia the risk still remains very low in the province and in Canada the risk remains very low.”

— With files from Postmedia