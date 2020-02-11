🔥B.C. casino worker doubled his salary through tips, but court rules he must pay tax on it🔥

Canada’s tax agency won a legal squabble that forces slot machine attendants at Canadian casinos — whose income can more than double through tips from generous gamblers — to pay taxes on their additional spending money.

The fight started when the Canada Revenue Agency went after Cheng Xia, a slot attendant at the Grand Villa Casino in Burnaby, B.C., for unreported income.

Xia worked at this casino since 1999, first as a dealer and then transferring to slot attendant in 2003. He did not claim his tips as income in 2011 and 2012.

For those years, he claimed his income as $27,011 and $29,327, respectively, according to court records. The tax agency reassessed him, adding tip income of $23,937 and $39,219.

Xia took a gamble and fought the decision.

He claimed the tips were not taxable.

When gamblers at the casino win a jackpot, they often pass along a small portion of the winnings to a slot attendant as a tip.

“He theorized that the amounts he received were part of the source or category of jackpot winnings that casino patrons had won, which were tax free by law,” a Tax Court decision says.

The tips, given to casino workers, are pooled and distributed to attendants by a “Slot Tip Committee,” divided up based on the number of hours worked, court heard.

Two volunteers collected and tracked the amounts, as well as the eventual payouts to each of the 30 to 40 attendants employed at the casino. Xia sometimes was one of the volunteers on the tip committee.

In October 2012, for instance, the tips ranged from $977 to $798 a week.

The Income Tax Act defines a taxpayer’s income from an office or employment as the salary plus “other remuneration, including gratuities.”

It is not a gift

To make sure tax agents can get it all, the act adds that “benefits of any kind whatsoever received or enjoyed by the taxpayer… in respect of, in the course of or by virtue of the taxpayer’s office or employment” are taxable.

Tax Court Judge Diane Campbell ruled against Xia in 2018, ruling he received the tips for services he provided to casino patrons in the course of his employment.

She dismissed his argument that the tips are similar to the payment of life insurance proceeds “that might be gifted or shared with a friend or family member.”

“It is not a gift,” Campbell said. “The amount is a tip or gratuity for the services rendered by a slot attendant employed at the casino.

“To the casino patron who wins a jackpot, his or her winnings will not be taxable. However, when part of those winnings are paid over to an employee of a casino as a thank you or in appreciation of the services the patron receives, the nature of that amount changes from being non-taxable to a taxable amount in the hands of the employee,” Campbell said in her ruling.

“Xia came across as a highly intelligent and well educated individual. He has several degrees from well-recognized educational institutions. He has a varied work experience, which included providing investment, tax and financial advice as an insurance agent and mutual funds agent,” court found.

evidence supports a finding that the appellant was liable for willful blindness and gross negligence.

Because he “displayed a dismissive and indifferent attitude toward the reporting of these tip amounts without regard to the potential consequences,” court approved the gross negligence penalty against him of $8,411.

Unsatisfied, Xia rolled the dice again and appealed his case to the Federal Court of Appeal.

He represented himself last week at the hearing in Vancouver.

The appeal court ruled that tax-free source of the tip money received by Xia was irrelevant for tax purposes. The fact it is income once in the hands of Xia was what mattered, Justice Yves de Montigny ruled.

“Even if gambling winnings are generally not taxable in the hands of a casino patron, a tip or gratuity given by that same casino patron to a casino employee is not a gift and is taxable income,” his ruling says.

“It is clear that the evidence supports a finding that the appellant was liable for willful blindness and gross negligence.”

Xia was reminded of the first rule of gambling: The House always wins.

Xia could not be reached for comment.

• Email: ahumphreys@postmedia.com | Twitter: AD_Humphreys