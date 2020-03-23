🔥Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed as first eight F1 races are pushed back🔥

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become the latest Formula One race to be postponed as the world battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

It is now the eighth race of the season to be pushed back indefinitely, with the Australian, Bahrain, Vietnam, Chinese, Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix already delayed.

It was hoped the Azerbaijan race would go ahead as planned on June 7 to mark the start of a rescheduled Formula One campaign, but officials at the Baku circuit have cancelled the race weekend.

“The postponement was agreed upon after extensive discussions with Formula One as well as the FIA and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic,” a statement said.

“This comes as a direct result of the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities.”

