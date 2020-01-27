🔥Ayesha Curry shares heartbreaking tribute to Kobe Bryant as Steph Curry also honours NBA legend🔥

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Steph Curry, has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday alongside daughter Gianna, 13.

Taking to social media, the Canadian actress shared an image of NBA legend Kobe and Gigi, as she wrote: ‘Dear Lord, please cover Vanessa and her family. Sending infinite prayers.

‘My heart aches for her and the girls. I’ve written and deleted 100 times today.

‘I have no words and they’re never going to come out the way I want them to.

‘Praying for peace and protection over this family and other families involved. Rest In Peace and power, Gigi and Kobe.’

Her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry also shared a tribute to Kobe – who was one of his on-court rivals.

He wrote alongside images of the pair: ‘A lot of questions right now. Our faith is being tested…but all I can say is thank you 🙏🏽. May you and Gianna rest easy!’

Kobe and Gianna were two of nine passengers killed in the crash in Calabasas, California, which occurred at around 10am Sunday when Kobe was taking his daughter to basketball practice.

It’s believed the crew were travelling in foggy conditions when the accident occurred, with the crash causing a brush fire that initially halted rescue efforts.

Kobe, 41, was married to wife Vanessa since 2001, and they had four daughters – Gianna, aka Gigi, and then Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3 and Capri, who was born last June.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.





