Co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis Howard Fields (right) sits and talks with his cousin Andrew Brady, 38, during a happy hour for members and friends of the support group at the International Tap House on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo by Rachel Ellis.

Howard Fields, co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis, sits on the couch working on his laptop in preparation for a happy hour for members and friends of the support group at the International Tap House on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo by Rachel Ellis.

Dr. Howard Fields was named assistant superintendent of human resources of the Kirkwood School District

KIRKWOOD — Howard Fields, principal of Givens Elementary and Steger Sixth Grade Center in the Webster Groves School District, will become assistant superintendent of human resources for the Kirkwood School District, effective July 1.Fields is the 2020 National Association of Elementary School Principals’ national distinguished principal from Missouri. He came to Webster Groves in 2017 after serving as principal at Koch Elementary in the Riverview Gardens School District. He was named exemplary new principal in 2016 by the state principals’ association.Fields, 35, is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis, a support and networking group for black educators.Fields has supported a redistricting plan in Webster Groves which will convert Givens from a magnet to a neighborhood school with boundaries that include homes currently zoned for other schools in the district.A recent survey of 1,600 Webster Groves residents exposed racism among some people who threatened to send their children to private schools if they are rezoned to Givens, which is in the north section of the district with the lowest average family income and highest percentage of African American students.