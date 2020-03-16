🔥Award-winning designer transforms dingy apartment into a stylish home🔥

Few interior designers would let their dog steal the show, but award-winning Brian Woulfe’s young Chow Chow — named Chow — completes a mean double-act.

Fluffier than a 30lb fur-covered cushion, she pads contentedly around her master’s large, serene St John’s Wood apartment, where wooden floors and bespoke furnishings show no trace of dog hair. Woulfe swears by his Dyson rechargeable vacuum cleaner.

The 1,100sq ft first-floor flat in a solid Edwardian building has good proportions, with high ceilings and dual-aspect balconies.

The vast drawing room is perfect for entertaining, with an ultra-equipped steel-topped kitchen open to one side. Two double bedrooms off a spacious hall overlook mature gardens, and there are two bathrooms plus a dinky office.

One designer and his dog transform dingy London flat into stylish home

But the flat was a real mess when he bought it in spring 2017. It had languished unsold for a couple of years. The ceilings were low, having been dropped about four feet which blocked windows, and there were black chandeliers.

The flat’s unique selling point, the soaring grace now reinstated by Woulfe, was nowhere to be seen. Three lots of flooring had been laid on top of each other, creating an uneven surface with an unnecessary step into one of the bathrooms.

Add rotten windows, old pipes and electrics and a dingy communal hall, and you get the picture.

Edwardian grace: the drawing room’s high ceilings were reinstated, while a modern 10-seater dining table sits by the large bay window (RoozPhoto.com)

Careful with the details

Today the drawing room, loosely zoned, easily takes a big circular marble-topped table that seats 10. At the other end of the room, seating is grouped round a blazing gas fire. A pair of swivelling leather armchairs spin either way, connecting the two areas.

Woulfe thinks hard about details, right down to an easily replaced rug that takes the worry out of accidental spills.

Best of friends: Brian Woulfe with his Chow Chow dog — named Chow — in the bespoke kitchen he designed with full-height cupboards and a timber bar (Juliet Murphy)

Spotlights are carefully positioned — “never over someone’s head, and always on dimmers, for different moods” — making the best of specific features such as the fireplace, and also of artworks.

The mood here is sophisticated and international: fresh and bright, gently colourful, with bespoke, textured pieces of furniture, several cast in bronze. Woulfe had the surface of an imposing bronze bar-cupboard cast from Shou-Sugi-Ban — charred Japanese timber.

He combines modern chic and tech with charm, setting statement pieces among reinstated plaster cornices, a classical fire-surround and double-glazed traditional windows, while plants add another Eastern touch.

Precision planning

A former concert pianist, Irish-born Woulfe, 35, got into interior design by accident 10 years ago when he helped a friend run a job. He loved it, continued, and soon took the bold step of moving to Thailand. There, he ran a successful company for five years but he missed London and came back in 2015.

Now a multiple award-winning designer, including Best Interior Design Apartment at the International Property Awards in December, he bought his new home with his boyfriend, who he met while living abroad.

Woulfe only looked at 10 flats. His wish list was very precise: a first-floor flat with light from both sides; high ceilings; a good entertaining space, and a doer-upper that he could gut. He immediately ripped everything out and then took stock. Old wiring and plumbing revealed, he decided to replace everything. He says if you are keen on acoustics, get them in first: “If you can’t afford it throughout, put it in the master bedroom and living room.”

1,100sq ft flat in April 2017: £1.32 million

Cost of work: £420,000

Estimated value of 1,100sq ft flat now: £1.9 million

He believes in being on-site and was there every day. He insisted on a superfast three-month time frame. And while builders usually suck their teeth at the mere whiff of changing a plan, Woulfe made small changes as he went along. But he emphasises that while you might tweak things such as the tone of the flooring, big structural and layout decisions should not change.

He levelled and strengthened the old floor joists, ready for the new underheated and insulated oak that runs seamlessly throughout. In went a bespoke kitchen with full-height cupboards and a timber bar where guests congregate. The bathrooms have textured ceramic tiles, and one has a waterproof TV. Woulfe dropped the bathroom ceiling heights because it is cosier, and to hide services.

Finally, each bedroom has a designer bed, and the guest room has feature wallpaper. There’s also a sleek white office in the old box room.

The big sofa has removable, washable covers, and Woulfe bought lots of extra fabric to make fresh covers when needed.

“Chow designed the edging to the pink velvet cushions,” he laughs. “When she was a puppy and teething, she chewed the bottoms off them — the only thing she chewed anywhere — so I put a pink velvet trim on them.”

That’s one clever dog.

Get the look

Interior design: by Brian Woulfe at Designed by Woulfe

Builder: K&K Builders

Fontaine engineered oak floors: Havwoods

Hardwood double-glazed windows: Mortice and Green

Bespoke kitchen: Bulthaup

Gas fire and surround: Chesneys

Plaster cornices: from Décor Mouldings

Circular mirror: John Lewis

Avalon marble table, Vienna carver chairs: by Tom Faulkner

Spokes pendant lamp above the dining table: Foscarini

Leather on swivel armchairs: Edelman leather

Sofa: from Flexform covered with Rubelli fabric

Rug: Jacaranda Carpets

Large painting: by Ben Edmunds

Cupboards, hall console and other bespoke pieces: designed by Brian Woulfe

Bathroom tiles: from Domus Tiles

Bathroom fittings: from West One Bathrooms

Waterproof TV: by Aquavision

Pendants in master bedroom: by Bert Frank

Storage bed in master bedroom: by Furl

Cashmere curtain fabric: by Kirkby Design

Guest bed: by De La Espada

Flamingo wallpaper in guest bedroom: Arte Wallcovering

Wardrobe in guest bedroom: by Poliform

Green paint in hall: from Edward Bulmer

All lighting: by John Cullen

PIR lighting control system: by Rako