🔥Aviemore Hotel slammed for sending eviction letter to staff with no notice claims it was an 'administrative error'🔥

A hotel chain slammed for sending an eviction letter to staff at a Highland hotel during the coronavirus outbreak has claimed it was an “administrative error”.

Britannia Hotels, who run Aviemore Hotel in Coylumbridge, apologised to staff who had received the letter.

The matter went public after one staff member, Alvarito Garcia, posted his letter of dismissal on Facebook, claiming 30 staff members had lost their jobs as a result of the move.

Britannia Hotels have said the letter was only sent in “error” to a “few” members of staff.

In his post, Mr Garcia said that his bosses in the hotel were good people, but claimed the message came from above.

“Also, I have to say all my bosses in the hotel are good people this comes from above and they can’t do anything I got precious time whit them I hope they have best in their life”, he said.

There was a huge public backlash at the news, with many social media users vowing to blacklist the hotel chain.

A spokesperson for the company told the Standard that staff were sent the “incorrect correspondence” due to an “administrative error”.

“With regards to the current situation regarding staff at our Coylumbridge Hotel and being asked to vacate their staff accommodation”, the spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, the communication sent to these employees was an administrative error. We have approximately 25 live-in staff who did not receive this communication.

“Unfortunately, Mr Garcia and a few other members of staff received the incorrect correspondence, due to this administration error.

“All affected employees are being immediately contacted. We apologise for any upset caused.”

The MacDonald Hotel, also in Aviemore, had offered to accommodate any workers evicted from the Coylumbridge Hotel.

The original letter said:” Taking the latest Government advice, this letter is to confirm that with effect from 19th March 2020 your employment has been terminated as your services are no longer required.

“Your final payslip will include all hours worked up to and including your final day, together with any accrued holidays not already taken and one week’s pay in lieu of notice.

“You are asked to vacate the Hotel accommodations immediately, returning any company property to John Macfarlane, Hotel Controller before leaving the hotel.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish you every success in securing future employment and thank you for your time at Britannia Hotels.”

The Scottish Tourism Alliance called the letter “cold, brutal, and shocking”. Local MSP Kate Forbes said it was “appalling”.