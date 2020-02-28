🔥Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Battle With Captain America’s Team🔥

It’s a quiet time in The Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we’re currently occupying the interim period between phases. As such, the rabid fanbase has no other choice but to wait for new information and reflect on the events of Phase Three. Luckily, there’s always new information coming from Marvel Studios, including plot points and concept art that ultimately fell to the wayside. One of those includes an additional battle with Captain America’s team early on in Avengers: Infinity War.

Captain America was noticeably missing from the first 40 minutes of Avengers: Infinity War. But he made a great entrance when saving Scarlet Witch and Vision from the Black Order, surprising the villains alongside Black Widow and Falcon. It turns out that trio of Avenger fugitives could have gotten another fight scene. Check out the concept art below.

FOMO alert. It looks like we could have gotten even more #TeamCap action in Avengers: Infinity War. Although I will say that their entrance to the blockbuster was pitch perfect and I wouldn’t change a thing. But who doesn’t want more awesome Marvel action?

This new image comes to us from Stephen Schirle, who is a concept artist that’s known to work on Marvel Studios projects. He noticeably helped to craft the visual world of both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, resulting in the above piece of imagery. And the image is sure to get Marvel fans excited, especially now that both Cap and Black Widow have seemingly reached the end of their story.

The events of Captain America: Civil War split the MCU’s heroes and broke up The Avengers in the process. Steve Roger’s allies were on the wrong side of the law, landing the group on The Raft as a result. While Ant-Man and Hawkeye took plea deals for their families, Cap, Black Widow, and Falcon had to go underground. But that didn’t necessarily stop their heroic adventures, as show in the above image.

Fans assumed that the trio of heroes kept busy saving the world offscreen, with Natasha’s solo adventures being fleshed out in her upcoming solo flick. The above image likely would have come from a seen that showed the trio’ continued crimefighting efforts, as they take on some unknown human soldiers. Ultimately this was cut, and the theatrical cut handled their introduction a bit differently.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently streaming on Netflix, while Endgame is on Disney+. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.