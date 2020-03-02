🔥Avengers: Endgame’s Mark Ruffalo Still Hoping For Hulk Vs. Thanos Rematch🔥

Though not perfect, you’d search far and wide to find a franchise film as satisfying and conclusive as Avengers: Endgame.

It’s the culmination of a 10-year legacy, one filled with blockbuster action and larger-than-life heroes. Chief among them being Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, who embarked on something of a three-movie arc thanks to Thor: Ragnarok.

So much so, in fact, that by the beginning of Endgame, Ruffalo’s fan-favorite has evolved into Professor Hulk – the perfect fusion of brains and brawn – raising some debate about the character’s overall involvement. Turns out Mark Ruffalo himself is of the mindset that you can always do more when it comes to character development, though the MCU stalwart is quick to acknowledge that “everyone had to have their moment” in Marvel’s three-hour juggernaut.

Nevertheless, when asked about a potential rematch with the Mad Titan himself, Thanos, Ruffalo told ComicBook.com that he’s patiently waiting for round two.

I always think you can do more. There’s a lot of characters and everyone had to have their moment. And there’s a lot of new people. I’m waiting for a rematch.

You’ll no doubt remember that Josh Brolin’s galactic titan pummelled Hulk into submission during the opening sequence of Avengers: Infinity War – a defining moment in that three-picture arc, no less – leaving Marvel fans to hype up a potential rematch.

But Avengers: Endgame came and went, and while the Hulk was very much involved in resurrecting the MCU’s fallen heroes, he didn’t actually square up to Thanos at any point in the movie. Sadly, round two of Hulk vs. Thanos will have to wait. As a matter of fact, now that the latter character has bitten the dust, we may never see Bruce Banner get his own back on the Mad Titan.

Disappointing though that may be, we certainly haven’t seen the last of Mark Ruffalo as Marvel’s Jade Giant…