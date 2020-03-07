🔥Avengers: Endgame Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Zordon In Power Rangers Reboot🔥

The Power Rangers reboot that’s currently in development is looking to change things up and that includes finding a brand new group of actors to bring the characters to life. Over the past few days, we’ve heard of some very intriguing casting choices and now, we’ve been informed that one of the stars of Avengers: Endgame is at the top of the list to play Zordon.

As fans will know, Bryan Cranston previously portrayed the character in the 2017 film and even though that movie wasn’t perfect, whoever takes on the part will certainly have some big shoes to fill. Thankfully, then, the studio is eyeing someone who’s more than capable of that, as sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Transformers was being rebooted and Disney was doing a Beauty and the Beast spinoff for Gaston, both of which turned out to be correct – tell us that Josh Brolin is being considered for the role.

While most may know him from his time playing Thanos in the MCU, Brolin’s an Academy award-nominated actor and a top-notch talent who adds significant value to every project he takes on. Whether it’s the cowboy Llewelyn Moss in No Country For Old Men or the time-traveling mercenary Cable in Deadpool 2, there’s no part this man can’t play and Zordon would be another great addition to an already impressive list of characters he’s tackled.

No word yet on if Brolin’s the frontrunner for the part, but as always with these types of situations, he’s obviously not the only one on the studio’s list. He is said to be someone they’ve very interested in though and with any luck, things will work out and he’ll sign on.

Not everyone in the cast will be brand new to the franchise, though. As you may’ve heard, two blasts from the past are said to appear in the form of the original Pink and Green Rangers, who apparently have cameos in the film. Between their involvement and the impressive roster of fresh talent that the studio is assembling, this next installment for the Power Rangers is certainly shaping up to be one that fans won’t want to miss.