🔥Avengers: Endgame Set Photo Reveals Doctor Strange And Scarlet Witch Together Before Multiverse Of Madness🔥

Avengers: Endgame may have arrived back nearly a year ago, but fans are still discussing and dissecting every frame of The Russo Brothers massive blockbuster. The fourth Avengers movie was a wild ride through the MCU’s timeline, eventually uniting every hero in the shared universe for one final battle against Thanos and his forces. But given how much storytelling needed to be accomplished, there’s plenty of scenes and ideas that were left on the cutting room floor. And it turns out that Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch could have teamed up in Endgame’s final battle.

After the Time Heist, Avengers: Endgame came to a head when the resurrected heroes joined the fray in the ruins of the Avengers compound. That includes both Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, with the latter hero facing off against Thanos in one on one combat. A photo from the set recently revealed that we could have seen the two magical heroes working together. Check it out below.

FOMO alert. While we’ll see Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff work together in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it turns out that we could’ve seen the team-up moment during Avengers: Endgame. Although considering how much went into the final battle, it makes sense that certain moments got cut.

This awesome image comes to us from photographer Chuck Zlotnick, who shared it on his personal website. Zlotnick is a well-known photographer in the film world, who frequently takes shots from the set. He worked as a still photographer in a variety of high profile blockbusters, including a ton within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of his credits include Jurassic World, The Accountant, and Kong: Skull Island. And for Marvel he’s worked on movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in addition to the Infinity War and Endgame.

The photo itself is gorgeous, even without the visual effects that are required to bring Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch’s powers to life on the big screen. They’re two extremely powerful characters, both of which seemingly use their power thanks to magic. But Wanda Maximoff was experimented on within the MCU, while Stephen Strange trained in the ways of Mystic Arts before replacing The Ancient One.

The two characters haven’t actually shared any dialogue together, so it’ll be interesting to see how Scarlet Witch will end up involved in the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Clearly the sequel is going to be playing with some high concepts, and presumably Strange will ask for backup from The Avengers.

But before that, Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch in Disney+’s live-action series WandaVision. It’s been teased that the mysterious project will directly relate to the events of the Doctor Strange sequel. So clearly Wanda is going to become an even more important character in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And considering just how powerful she’s become, the possibilities are endless.

WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are both coming down the pipeline at unknown dates. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.