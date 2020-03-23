🔥Avengers: Endgame Might Be Getting A U.S. Re-Release🔥

It’s not a good time for cinema-going movie fans right now as the current coronavirus pandemic has precipitated the closure of theaters in many countries across the globe. Of course, we’re all looking forward to when the health crisis is over and normal life can resume, including the opportunity to go see a movie on the big screen. Theater chains will be facing a major issue, though, when this happens: how will they convince a hesitant population to come back? The answer may lie in re-releasing the biggest movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame.

First of all, it was shared by insider Gavin Feng last week that all four Avengers movies may be returning to cinemas in China, which will be reopening its theaters soon. A Marvel fan then went to The DisInsider’s Skyler Shuler for confirmation, to which Shuler agreed that this information is legit. Another fan then asked him if the same thing could happen in the U.S., which resulted in Shuler’s straightforward response: “They will to prepare for Black Widow.”

They will to prepare for Black Widow.

— Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) March 20, 2020

Someone else then inquired whether Shuler’s comment was based on his own intel or was just speculation, to which the insider never responded. This is far from confirmed, then, but the wording of Shuler’s reply sounds a lot like he’s confident that this is the case. Given that the fan he’s talking to mentions Endgame specifically, it seems we can say that at least the grand conclusion to the MCU’s Phase 3 will likely be returning to cinemas in a few months’ time.

If this goes ahead, this would be the second re-release of the movie. Last summer, before Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s arrival, Marvel shared a slightly elongated version of Endgame, featuring a couple of deleted scenes. This did the job and raked in a load more cash, even though the reaction to it was largely negative, due to the minuscule additions. Maybe this one could go even further though and reinsert those deleted scenes that have since been featured on the Infinity Saga boxset.

Time will tell, but would you go back to theaters to see Avengers: Endgame once again? Let us know in the usual place down below.