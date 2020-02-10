🔥Avengers: Endgame Fans Furious That It Lost At The Oscars To 1917🔥

The Oscars have come and gone, leaving an internet’s worth of commentators, pundits and random blokes on their phones to dissect the results. For this article, we’ll be focusing on the Academy Award for Visual Effects, which this year saw war epic 1917 take the gong, ahead of The Irishman, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Lion King and Avengers: Endgame. It’s that last film’s fandom that have been perturbed the most by the Academy’s decision, though.

Assorted for you now is a collection of Twitter Marvelist’s most apoplectic reactions. If you’re as miffed as they are, you need to get some sunshine.

To begin with, @avngerfury is apparently very sad and also very angry, as the gif they posted shows:

1917 beat AVENGERS ENDGAME for best visual effects? bye pic.twitter.com/Qq87JayBrd

— ryan (@avngerfury) February 10, 2020

I’m getting an empathy tear now. Nah, I’m kidding.

User @jhulivonschoett, meanwhile, makes a plea for the Academy to grant the award for one scene alone:

Avengers endgame deseves the award only because this scene #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uBbVlyOJG3

— ✨j h u l i a na ✨ (@jhulivonschoett) February 10, 2020

I agree with their contention, in-part. The Academy should grant awards based on those most deserving of them. Unfortunately, though, that’s at least partly a subjective decision, not to mention this kind of egalitarianism is rarely how award-giving works. But it’s good to have dreams.

Elsewhere, @quiet_lamb_ puts things in even plainer terms:

WE GOT ROBBED!! 😣#AvengersEndgame #Oscars2020 #Endgamepic.twitter.com/cpvhlm50i8

— Manali❄ (@quiet_lamb_) February 10, 2020

You should call the LAPD.

Finally, @ShangChiFan makes the most balanced case of the four, while backing up their argument with some of Endgame’s most arresting shots:

1917 deserves the win for cinematography & sound mixing BUT Avengers Endgame deserved to win for visuals. #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/kfka0qSYhB

— Mrs Shang-Chi (@ShangChiFan) February 10, 2020

And here’s another one, just for good measure:

AVENGERS ENDGAME WAS FUCKING ROBBED MAN pic.twitter.com/G4j63lRCtM

— Rodney Nava (@rodneyn95) February 10, 2020

So, that’s your lot. Before we wrap up though, I’ll leave you with my own hot take on all this (everyone labels their take “hot” these days).

Neither 1917 nor Avengers: Endgame deserved to win the award. Both were competent, but come on, was that really the best of the last year’s bunch? Here’s to a more impressive 2020 from VFX artists. Dune and Tenet, I’m looking at you.