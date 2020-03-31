🔥Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Reveals Doctor Strange/Scarlet Witch Team-Up🔥

Avengers: Endgame featured the biggest union of superheroes the silver screen has ever seen, with every costumed crusader in the MCU coming together to fight Thanos in its grand third act. Throughout this thrilling sequence, we got many awesome crossovers – Thor and Cap with Mjolnir, the A-Force moment, etc. – but there was only time to include so many and a bunch of additional team-ups had to be left on the cutting room floor. Including, it seems, a moment where Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch would’ve worked together on the battlefield.

Photographer Chuck Zlotnik has shared hundreds of high quality images he took on the set of the Marvel Studios extravaganza on his website and while they all deserve to be seen, one in particular stands out. The monochrome photo features Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen performing their signature “magic hands” moves in tandem with a green screen backdrop.

Obviously, without the CG that would be surrounding them on-screen, it’s hard to tell what would’ve happened here, but it looks like the sorcerer and the witch would’ve used their dual mystical powers to fight the Mad Titan’s forces. It’s a shame this moment was cut, as it would have been an effective tease for what’s about to occur in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As revealed at last year’s Comic-Con, Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff for the movie.

Before that, though, she’ll star in WandaVision, which will see her reuniting with lost android love Vision through trippy, reality-bending means. We know that the Disney Plus series will lead directly into Madness though, so there are many theories that perhaps Scarlet Witch won’t be the ally you might expect to Stephen Strange in his sequel, but instead a deadly foe who’s gone off the deep end.

In any case, while we wait for further updates on Doctor Strange 2 (which will surely have its May production start date delayed), be sure to check out Zlotnik’s extensive Avengers: Endgame gallery via the link below.