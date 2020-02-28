🔥Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals Nebula With The Infinity Gauntlet🔥

Together, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame offered pretty much everything Marvel fans could have ever asked for from the finale to the Infinity Saga. However, there were a few elements from the original Infinity Gauntlet comic book event that we wished could’ve been worked in somehow. Maybe asking for Thanos to be in love with Death would be too much of a change, but couldn’t they have given Nebula the Gauntlet at some point, as per the source material?

Having Thanos’ less-loved daughter wielding all that power would’ve made for an epic twist, but so far no deleted footage has materialized depicting this moment. However, we don’t have to imagine it anymore as a new piece of concept art finally captures what it would have been like if Nebula got her hands on the Infinity Gauntlet.

Concept artist Stephen Schirle recently shared the artwork on his ArtStation page and as you can see below, this scene would’ve taken place just prior to the final battle against Thanos and his forces. Rocket is shown hiding behind a rock as the 2014 version of Nebula – the one still loyal to her evil father – holds the Infinity Stones in her right hand, while their power begins coursing through her body. As with everyone else who used the Gauntlet, it appears to be causing her great pain.

Presumably, there was no iteration of the story where Nebula succeeded in either using the Stones to wipe out her father’s enemies or betraying Thanos and killing him, as that honor surely always went to Iron Man. Most likely, the Gauntlet would’ve been pulled off her arm, then, before she could snap her fingers. It’s a real shame this moment couldn’t have found a place in the film, as Nebula fans had been waiting to see this scene ever since she joined the MCU in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Still, on the bright side, Avengers: Endgame was actually a strong showcase for the character, allowing Karen Gillan to play both the old and current Nebulas. The anti-heroine will return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well, where she’ll presumably aid Star-Lord in searching for the missing alternate Gamora.