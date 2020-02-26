🔥Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals How Chitauri Look Without Their Masks🔥

The universe’s mightiest heroes had the fight of their lives at the end of Avengers: Endgame, with the Avengers, the Guardians, the Masters of the Mystic Arts, the Ravagers and many more coming together to battle Thanos and his enormous alien army. What with our attention being drawn to the epic collection of superheroes on the opposing side though, it’s easy to overlook the Mad Titan’s troops. The evil legion is made up of all the villain’s previous henchmen we’ve seen – the Black Order, the Chitauri and the Outriders – as well as a powerful new variant on one of them: the hulking Chitauri Gorillas.

These giant cybernetically-enhanced Chitauri are hidden by helmets in the finished film, but some awesome new concept art reveals their hideous true faces. Jerad S. Marantz shared the below photos on his Instagram page recently and in his caption, he talked about how he was hired to design the creatures at the last minute and is proud of what he achieved. Nevertheless, he respects the filmmakers for going with the helmeted look and believes that was probably for the best.

Of course, as unrelenting as Thanos’ forces were, they proved to be no match for the assembled heroes. The good guys managed to hold their own against the villains for the duration of the battle, with all of their enemies ultimately reduced to dust by Iron Man, when he sacrificed his life to use the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out Thanos and his cronies, thereby ending the greatest threat to the universe forever. Or at least, for now, as there will no doubt be a new big bad who emerges in time.

As you may’ve seen already, previously released concept art for Avengers: Endgame has revealed alternate looks for characters such as Rescue and Captain Marvel, as well as a different weapon and armor for Thanos. Let us know what you think of this good-looking Chitauri fella though in the comments section down below.