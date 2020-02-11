🔥Ava DuVernay’s Nipsey Hussle documentary is coming to Netflix🔥

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music) Ava DuVernay’s new Nipsey Hussle documentary is officially coming to Netflix after winning a bidding war against other high profiled companies.We knew a documentary about the late great Nipsey Hussle was eventually going to happen, but the question was where we would see this film. Well, now we have that answer!According to Deadline, Netflix received the rights to the documentary after winning a bidding war. Another huge win for this documentary is that Ava DuVernay will produce and direct the project.DuVernay is known for her brilliant work and storytelling and captivated us all with her Emmy-winning miniseries, When They See Us. The graphic details of the story and the injustice those men faced moved many to tears including myself.DuVernay’s creative storytelling and hard work paid off for her back in 2018, where she inked a massive $100 million multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.According to the report, the untitled documentary will be a co-production project with DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks and Hussle’s Marathon Films. DuVernay is hard at work as she has other ongoing projects, including New Gods, Battle at Versailles, and Cherish the Day.The death of Nipsey Hussle rocked the music world and hit home to many artists and fans around the world. The Grammy-nominated rapper was killed outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles on March 19, 2019. He was 33 years old.The past year as a whole has been tough as far as the deaths of many icons throughout the entertainment and sports world. The city of Los Angeles as a whole has been rocked with death. After losing Nipsey Hussle who was beloved by L.A., the city of angels lost another icon in Kobe Byrant, who died on Jan. 26, 2020.Now the next question that will be on people’s minds will be: When will the documentary be available for the world to see?As of now, we have no idea when the project will hit Netflix. We have no idea how far the documentary is in production or if it has even started production.What we can tell you is that DuVernay is a brilliant producer and director so we would expect nothing less than greatness from her and the overall documentary.Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming Nipsey Hussle documentary!