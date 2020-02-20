Auto wreck kills 18-year-old in Jersey County

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old man was killed in Jersey County on Wednesday when his car struck a tree. David J. Carroll, of Jerseyville, was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger about 5:15 p.m. when he ran off the road and struck the tree at a curve on Illinois Route 109 just south of McClusky Road.Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release any additional information on the crash Thursday.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

Caller had claimed she was being held hostage, prompting officers to rush to a home last week.

Nine others also are accused of fraud in a scheme involving illegal drug prescriptions, federal prosecutors said.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Jason Dipner was charged with one count of enticement of a child younger than 15 following his arrest in October.

Charges say Christian M. Goodson broke a window on bus door and pointed a loaded pistol at the people on board. Frightened students ran to the back of the bus.