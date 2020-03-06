🔥Authorities mix-up Florida teens’ identities after car crash deaths🔥

Live

The families of two teenagers killed in a car crash are suing Florida authorities after they say the tragedy was compounded by incompetence. Samara Cooks and Deleigha Gibson were apparently misidentified after the crash near Pensacola in July. The mistake wasn’t caught until just before a wake, and not until after organs had been harvested from the wrong body. Manuel Bojorquez reports on the lawsuit from Florida.